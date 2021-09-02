Federal Governmet Mulls Fresh Technology Partnership with Japan

Emma Okonji

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy is considering entering into a fresh partnership with Japan in the area of technology that will boost local content development in Nigeria.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, Mr. Bitrus Bako Nabasu, gave the hint in Abuja recently, while receiving the Ambassador-designate of Japan, His Excellency, Mr. Sadanabu Kusaote Umer and his entourage in his office, during a courtesy call.

Nabasu, who received the Japan Ambassador and his entourage on behalf of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami, said it was a pleasure to have the Ambassador to interact with the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy at a time like this when the ministry is working assiduously towards digitizing the country’s economy.

According to Nabasu, “The economy of Japan is being driven by modern technology, which will be of immense benefit for Nigeria to collaborate with the government of Japan to develop her digital economy sector, which will in turn increase her Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“The Digital Economy that was added to Communications Ministry, is to enable it digitize the economy thereby enhance economic growth, create employment especially for its teaming youths and bring about better life for the people generally.”

He reiterated that to partner with Japanese companies on technology development, particularly in the area of digitalization of Nigeria’s economy, would be a very welcome development.

According to Nabasu, “Nigeria is a mono economy of which its main source of revenue is oil and the price of crude oil is no longer attractive in the global market. Therefore Nigeria can no longer depend on oil alone to advance as a nation. Time has come to “think out of the box” by diversifying our economy in the area of digitalization of the nation’s economy.”

He added that the ministry was looking forward to a stronger partnership with the Japan technology companies for employment generation for its people who are unemployed, especially its youths. Nabasu noted that the minister was very passionate about the digitalization of the Nigerian economy and had been working assiduously to actualise it.

The Japanese Ambassador-designate said the purpose of Japan’s cooperation with Nigeria were numerous; first; for the realisation of a digital Society in the country; introducing digital technology for more effective and efficient development cooperation in various areas, through infrastructure development for building a digital society; supporting spontaneous development through the spread of digitalization; and developing a secure, free and open cyber environment to ensure Nigeria’s ownership of data. He added that other areas of cooperation would include existing projects and future plans.

