FCT Minister Decries Dearth of Infrastructure in Area Council

Six area councils share N4.1bn allocation

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has decried the dearth of infrastructure in the six Area Councils of the territory, charging the chairmen of the councils to initiate projects that would benefit the rural communities.

She made the charge when she presided over the 156th Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) that allocated N4, 119, 421,409.95 billion to the six FCT Area Councils and other stakeholders, as share of statutory disbursement for the month of July 2021.

The minister said: “With the improved revenue allocation to your various councils, you should begin to initiate projects that will benefit the rural people. The infrastructural dearth in the area councils and satellite towns does not speak well of the administration.

“Much has been achieved in the city, but regrettably we have seen much in the suburbs. Use what you have now to do something for your people.”

While calling for more commitment on the part of all stakeholders, she, however, commended them for showing understanding in the distribution of monthly allocation to the area councils and other stakeholders.

The latest allocated figure represented an increase from the N2,660,740, 632.40 billion that was disbursed in June.

Aliyu commended all critical stakeholders for their cooperation, despite the challenges recorded in the past, noting that the decline in the allocation was as a result of increase in the statutory revenue allocation from the federation account.

The six area councils were distributed the sum of N2,209,783,886.19 billion while the sum of N1,909, 637, 523.77 billion was made available to other stakeholders, bringing the total sum to N4,119,421,409.95 billion.

Of that allocation, the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) received N435, 351, 708.77 million; Gwagwalada got N409,111, 766. 45 million, and Kuje received N347,756,153.64 million. Bwari Area Council received N325,387,924. 28 million; Abaji got N355,643,246.88 million, and Kwali received N336,533,086.17 million, bringing the total sum to N2,209,783,886.19 billion disbursed to the six area councils.

The stakeholders included primary school teachers, which got N1,534, 114,914.46 billion; 15 percent Pension Funds took N226,478,989.57 million, one percent training fund gulped N41,194,214.11 million, while 10 percent Employer Pension Contribution gulped N107,849, 405.63 million, bringing the total sum to N1,909,637,523.77 billion.

