Event Management App, ‘eSprayMe’ Goes Live

Emma Okonji

A new event management mobile app and website, known as eSprayMe that will revolutionise the world of event management through virtual conferencing, is set to launch in Nigeria.

eSprayMe is a product of eSprayMe Incorporation, headquartered in Texas, USA, and invented by Nigerian-American Information Technology expert, Fisayo Olamigoke.

eSprayMe is designed for event hosts and attendees of social and corporate events to meet, network and celebrate seamlessly.

By signing up on the eSprayMe app and website, subscribers can plan events, distribute invite links on their social media platforms, remotely engage the services of workers in the events industry, host it virtually on eSprayMe, and receive cash gifts all on the eSprayMe platform.

All event hosts on the platform will have a unique QR-Code that attendees can scan to virtually spray monetary gifts. This virtual platform adheres to national policies on currency use.

The eSprayMe platform offers time and cost savings of organising and attending events, as users can navigate from one event to another on the eSprayMe web and mobile app. Users would be notified of public events holding within their location, and would have the option to attend virtually.

Celebrants have the option of holding events that are open to the public, or creating a personalised invite link to selected guests only.

eSprayMe is synchronised with the social media pages of subscribers to easily share invite links to guests and live stream events.

The innovative app deploys a first-of its kind Hologram Technology, which means that a three-dimensional projection of guests, hosts and performers would appear on the virtual platform as though they were all in the same room on eSprayMe. Pictures of guests can also be taken together using this technology.

eSprayMe presents job opportunities for merchants trading in goods and services, event engineers, managers, advertisers, speech writers, Disk Jockeys, Master of Ceremonies, among others.

Corporate bodies, small and medium enterprises as well as individuals can advertise their products on services on eSprayMe, during and after events.

The eSpayMe platform ensures adherence to government regulations on war against defacing and abuse of currency, while giving subscribers the opportunity to virtually spray money at events.

Speaking about the benefits of the mobile app and web solution, Olamigoke said: “eSpayMe enables subscribers hold social and corporate events online via hologram technology. The solution ensures security by eliminating the need to carry large sums of cash at event locations, and prevents money laundering. The platform creates jobs for eSprayMe event engineers to manage and set up the holographic equipment at different event locations worldwide, and also presents more business opportunities for merchants selling goods and services and shoppers buying from eSprayMe e-Store.”

Local and foreign currencies can be sprayed on eSpayMe, and the platform gives hosts the option to customise their event based on themes. It also allows merchants sell new and used event items and services, Olamigoke further said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

