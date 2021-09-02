Ekiti Approves N7.6bn for Road Construction, Rehabilitation

By Victor Ogunje

The Government of Ekiti State has approved a total sum of N7.6 billion for the construction and rehabilitation of some strategic roads in the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Hon. Akin Omole, in a statement on Thursday, said the decision was reached at the weekly state executive council meeting presided over by Governor Kayode Fayemi.

Omole said the council approved the sum of N921,242,552.43 for the construction of Ikole township roads, while the sum of N4,322,511,502.70 was also approved for the construction of the Ado/Iworoko road.

The statement said: “A sum of N2,329,440,507.94 was approved for the construction of bus terminals and pedestrian walkway/drain covers along Ijigbo road to Okeiyinmi roundabout in the state capital, Ado-Ekiti.

“The contractors handling the roads have been given a timeline of 10 and 12 months to complete the projects.

“The approval for the award of contracts which followed due process and diligent vetting by the Bureau of Public Procurement is a demonstration of the commitment of Governor Kayode Fayemi’s administration to advance economic and industrial revolution in the state.

“These strategic road projects will augur well for the enabling environment for businesses and investments to thrive and the safety and security of lives and property.”

The state government solicited the support and understanding of residents, motorists and commuters throughout the period of the construction works.

“We wish to also remind the general public that adherence to traffic diversions and regulations would assist in ensuring timely completion of the projects,” the statement said.

