Dallaji Foundation Awards $4.2m US Scholarship to 14 Basketball Talents

Olawale Ajimotokanin Abuja

The African Children Talent Discovery Foundation (ACTDF) has awarded $3.6 million scholarship in some U.S colleges for 14 talented basketball players discovered in Kano during the recent Noah Dallaji U-17 Basketball Tournament.

The facilitator of ACTDF, Engr. Noah Dallaji announced the package on Monday in Abuja at an elaborate ceremony that was attended by former D’Tigers Captain, Olumide Oyedeji, Super Eagles Stars, Daniel Amokachi and one time Newcastle United striker, Lomana Tresor LuaLua.

The first batch of the discovered talents, comprising five students were each presented with the awarded $300,000 which will cover the cost of scholarship and living expenses.

The include; Emmanuel Peter (Bauchi State), Taiwo Ibrahim (Kebbi State), Alphonso Samuel (Kaduna State); Daubunachule Ibrahim (Kaduna State) and Solomon Ominu also of Kaduna State.

In the same manner, Ominu will be going to Bridgton Academy in Washington DC, with full yearly sponsorship package of $120,000 due to be provide by the sponsor.

Dallaji said in two weeks’ time, the remaining nine unearthed talents will be unveiled and will be on their way to the U.S.

“The platform we are given you is to take you out of the street so that you can be of use to yourselves, families, states and country,” Dallaji said.

He warned the students to be upright saying the foundation would not hesitate to withdraw the scholarship from the students in the event of abuse.

Also speaking LuaLua described the gesture by Dallaji as unprecedented by anybody in Africa.

Lualua, who stayed in Nigeria for about months while running from conflicts in DR Congo in the early 1990s, before arriving UK, advised the talents to give their best and improve on their potential and see themselves as ambassadors of Nigeria.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

