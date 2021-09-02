CBN Announces New Appointments

•Confirms Nwanisobi as director of corporate communications

James Emejo in Abuja

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday confirmed the appointment of Mr. Osita Nwanisobi as the Director, Corporate Communications Department, with effect from August 25, 2021.

Nwanisobi had acted in acting capacity since October 2020, when his predecessor, Isaac Okorafor retired from service.

Also appointed Directors were Mrs. Elizabeth Omolara Fasoranti, who steps in as the Director, Branch Operations; Dr. Abdulkadir Abdullahi Jibril as Director, Medical Services and Mrs. Rashidat Jumoke Monguno, who now directs affairs in the Consumer Protection Department (CPD).

Other appointments included those of Mrs. Amina Habib, who is now the Director, Human Resources Department; Dr. Blaise Ijebor, Director, Risk Management; Mr. Chibuzo Anthony Efobi, Director, Financial Policy and Regulation and Mr. Benjamin Nnadi, who assumes the position of Director, Reserve Management.

According to a statement issued Wednesday by the bank, all the appointments became effective from August 25, 2021.

