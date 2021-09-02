Bringing True to Life Colour Display with ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED

Chiamaka Ozulumba

Buying a worthwhile laptop is paramount because it was gotten with your hard-earned income. Considering that you will be spending numerous hours using it, it is only right for you to get the right quality, especially one that cares for the eyes.

The ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED (UX325) delivers exceptionally detailed and realistic visuals, with a cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. This means that the colors reproduced on the display are richer and more vivid: it’s ideal for color-intensive projects, but also enhances any kind of content. The screen emits 70% less harmful blue light when compared to the LCD model. No matter for children or long hour working adults, lower blue light levels means better eye care for you and your loved ones

The compact, thin and ultralight all-metal design of ZenBook 13 OLED makes it the ideal laptop to have. It’s also the world’s thinnest 13-inch laptop with a side profile of 13.9 mm.

Not only are the specifications top-notch, but you will also enjoy enveloping visual experience regardless of the content on display. Videos, photographs, movies, and games are all displayed as envisioned.

Like the rest of OLED laptop lineup, the panels on these machines have extra-wide viewing angles, making it easy to share content with people around you. A low level of blue light emission (verified by TÜV Rheinland) eases eye strain and helps maintain a healthy sleep schedule after long computing sessions. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED has an up to 13.3-inch OLED HDR display that supports 1920 x 1080 resolution and 0.2 ms response time. It panels are calibrated to accurately reproduce colors in a 3D color volume – showing what the panel would reproduce at 100% DCI-P3 color gamut regardless of brightness level. The OLED color volume is up to 1.6X greater than a traditional LCD.

The ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED display also features a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, which can support up to 400 nits of highlight brightness and 0.0005 nits of deep black brightness, providing you with a brighter and more detailed viewing experience.

What’s more? the displays are surrounded by slim NanoEdge bezels, offering a more immersive visual experience, for an 88% screen-to-body ratio.

The ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED supports 1920 x 1080 resolution, also it has 0.2 ms response time which is really fast. The display offers an ultrawide color gamut of 100% DCI-P3, which is widely used in the motion picture industry.

The chassis and lids of the ZenBook 13 OLED is made of diamond-cut aluminum alloy. As usual, the unique concentric-circle ZenBook finish is featured on their lids, presenting a surface that is soothing and sophisticated in appearance. This laptop 1.14 kg and features a side profile of 13.9 mm, which results in a sleek form factor that’s easy to carry.

The ZenBook 13 OLED (UX325) marries the convenience and technology of a luxurious high-end convertible ultrabook. It is available in two color schemes: Pine Grey and Lilac Mist. Pine grey offers a restrained and calm appearance, while Lilac Mist is bright and light.

The ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED camera module was redesigned to make it the thinnest ever, it has an ultrathin camera module that produces sharper images and results in lower noise. The embedded advanced infrared (IR) camera features see-in-the-dark capabilities that enable fast, reliable hands-free face login with Windows Hello even in dim environments.

Also, the new IR camera algorithm does not only provide sharper image quality but also achieves more accurate white balance and color saturation. When you use the IR camera in a dark or complex light environment, the new IR camera algorithm can still automatically correct the exposure value and color balance of the face area.

The new ZenBook 13 OLED has been carefully tuned by experts from the ASUS Golden Ear team and certified by audio specialists Harman Kardon. They output louder volumes, richer depth, and surround effects compared to other laptops of a similar size.

It has dual speakers that is driven by a dual-channel “smart” amplifier that allows the maximum volume possible while preventing long-term damage to the sensitive voice coils of the speakers.

In addition to its excellent sound, it has an outstanding Voice quality for efficiency and clear communication. Also, it features an AI Noise-Canceling Audio, which ensures that you can hear and be heard clearly in any scenario.

It cannot be overemphasized that ASUS builds excellent systems and it can be just as vivid as you want it to be. Movies look great, programs look amazing, pictures look perfect. There are other awesome features the laptop has:

This laptop’s ErgoLift design results in the keyboard automatically tilting when the laptop is opened. This allows you to type more comfortably and also increases the ventilation space under the chassis for improved heat dissipation.

It has an edge-to-edge design that utilizes all space in the compact form factor of ZenBook 13 OLED. The keyboard achieves a 19.05 mm pitch while retaining many commonly used function keys, enabling users to type comfortably with accuracy.

The ASUS 13 OLED (UX325) allows you to perform functions with one hand, it includes Home, Page Up, Page Down, and End functional keys to improve efficiency for activities such as reading or scanning documents.

This laptop has several dedicated hotkeys that you can use to capture any part of the screen with a single tap, easily switch the webcam off, or lock the system in an instant for extra privacy. Also, it has a Fn key with a lock option that makes you switch between hotkeys and Fn 1 – 12 keys.

This laptop comes with a 15 mm dish-shaped indentation and 1.4 mm key travel. This improves typing accuracy and replicates the comfort of using a desktop PC keyboard.

This laptop has an LED-illuminated numeric keypad integrated into the touchpad that makes up for the lack of physical numeric keypads in compact laptops. A single-touch sensor at the top-right of the touchpad turns NumberPad on and off, and a tap on the icon at the top left lets you choose one of two brightness levels. You can also swipe from the top left icon in any direction on the NumberPad 2.0 to activate the Calculator app on the main display. With NumberPad, they can quickly perform data entry or calculations, and in touchpad mode, the glass covering provides super-smooth and precise fingertip control with multi-touch gesture support.

ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED (UX325) has multi machinery designed to heighten its durability and efficiency for you, irrespective of designated usage. Specifications such as Intel® Core™ i7-1165G7, Intel® Core™ i5-1135G7 and Intel® Core™ i3-1115G4, up to 32 GB 4266MHz LPDDR4X and ultralight weight of 1.14kg; choosing the ZenBook 13 OLED (UX325) is one of the best decisions to make right now, as it is swift, responsive and backed up with powerful integrated graphics processors, rich connectivity, and long battery life for an enviably well-rounded everyday computing experience.

