4-year-old Boy Needs N13m for Cerebral Palsy Surgery

Four years old Jeremiah Ilori needs N13 million naira to help him walk after he was diagnosed with Athetoid Cerebral Palsy secondary to Neonatal Jaundice.

Since he was diagnosed with the disease at three days old, baby Ilori has neither crawled nor walked like his age mates. He cannot speak or hear either.

Hence, the surgery is recommended to help improve his quality of life to walk, talk, and hear.

According to the mother, Mrs. Elizabeth Ilori, the family has been able to raise N2.4m and have a number of promissory notes.

“He has Athetoid Cerebral Palsy secondary to Neonatal Jaundice. He was born Preterm with G6PD deficiency through Cesarean Section at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH),” she added.

Narrating further, she said Ilori had received three exchange blood transfusions. While on admission, he contracted Meningitis and other infections, but was discharged after two months of intensive treatment.

The family, therefore, desperately called on Nigerians home and abroad to help give baby Ilori a normal life.

Donations can be made to 3017004809 First Bank, Elizabeth Ilori. And the family can be reached on 07060902624.

