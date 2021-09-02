2022 WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS Mane Helps Senegal Sink Togo as African Qualifiers Resume

Sadio Mane opened the scoring as Senegal beat Togo 2-0 on home soil to earn three points in their opening Group H encounter as Africa’s second round of World Cup qualifying began yesterday.

After blazing over the bar in the first half, Mane played a neat one-two before poking home just before the hour as the Liverpool star took full advantage of his ability to represent his nation.

Unburdened by the threat of having to quarantine for 10 days upon his return to England, Mane was lively throughout in a game wrapped up when Abdou Diallo lashed home nine minutes from time.

The victory represents a modicum of revenge for the Senegalese, who could not beat Togo as the Sparrowhawks pipped them to the 2006 World Cup when they last met at this stage.

Senegal will travel to Congo on Tuesday, while Togo seek their first points at home to Namibia on Sunday.

Elsewhere, it ended 1-1 as neighbours Guinea-Bissau and Guinea met in a World Cup qualifier for the first time in 25 years.

The game should have been played in Bissau but as the stadium there was deemed unfit by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) last month, it took place in Mauritania.

An available Liverpool player was again in the thick of the action as Naby Keita teed up Francois Kamano for Guinea’s opener before Joseph Mendes earned both sides a point in Group I.

RESULTS

CAR 1-1 Cape Verde

Senegal 2-0 Togo

G’Bissau 1-1 Guinea

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

