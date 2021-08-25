Robertson Seals New Liverpool Deal

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has signed a new deal with the club which runs until the summer of 2026.

The 27-year-old Scotland captain joined the Reds from Hull in July 2017 for an initial fee of £8m and has made 177 appearances for the Anfield club.

Robertson follows Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Alisson and Virgil van Dijk in extending his contract with Liverpool this summer.

“I want to stay at this club for as long as possible,” said Robertson.

“It’s always a happy time for me, for my family. We’re settled here, we love everything about this football club and I’m glad that the journey is continuing.”

Robertson has won the Premier League, Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup during his time at Liverpool.

His start to this season has been hampered by ankle ligament damage he suffered in a pre-season friendly against Athletic Bilbao.

It has resulted in him missing Liverpool’s first two games of the Premier League season – victories over Norwich City and Burnley.

Robertson said the injury was “nothing too major” and he has been named in Scotland’s squad for World Cup qualifiers next month, which follow the Reds’ match against on Saturday at 17:30 BST.

