Prepare for Three Days of Flash Flood, NiMet Warns 34 States

Kasim Sumaina

The Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet), yesterday warned of flash floods across 34 states in the federation in the next three days.

The NiMET said that there would be from moderate to heavy rainfall that could lead to flash floods.

A statement by its General Manager,Public Relations, Mr. Muntari Yusuf Ibrahim, in Abuja noted that the occurrences could affect states such as: Sokoto; Zamfara; Katsina; Kaduna; Kano; Jigawa; Bauchi; Gombe; Yobe; Kebbi; Niger; FCT; Plateau; Adamawa; and Taraba.

Others are: Kwara; Oyo; Lagos; Ondo; Ogun; Edo; Delta; Bayelsa, Cross River; Akwa Ibom; Benue; Enugu; Ebonyi; Imo; Anambra; Abia and River States.

“Consequently, the NiMet has advised that the slim chances of flash flood events on roads, settlements, farmlands and bridges could be more pronounced and as a result there are increased likelihood of cars skidding off the road and chances of car crashes,” said NiMet.

NiMet also advised Nigerians not to treat the current update with kid gloves.

