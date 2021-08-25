OPay Addresses Complaints About Unauthorised Debits

By Nseobong Okon-Ekong

Customers of OPay, a one-stop mobile-based platform for payment and other important services, have been assured of excellent service as a trusted financial partner.

In a statement by Iniabasi Akpan, the Managing Director of the company addressing the formal complaints received from some customers on unauthorised debits on their accounts, he said the management team has addressed these aggrieved customers by treating their complaints with the highest priority.

According to Akpan, “We have formally received complaints from some of our customers who might have recently exposed their personal or confidential information, unsuspectingly to fraudsters. The customers, rightfully aggrieved, visited our head office to speak with the customer support team.

“Our management team has addressed these aggrieved customers, and we assure them we will treat their complaints with the highest priority. Accordingly, we have started working with law enforcement agencies to investigate this matter properly.”

Akpan further stated that OPay has consistently advocated the importance of customers keeping their personal information safe via its numerous channels. These efforts have been directed to remind our customers not to share confidential information with other persons. We implore our customers never to share information such as PIN, OTP and passwords with anyone.

“We want all our customers to know that OPay remains their trusted financial partner. Our platform has a robust and tested infrastructure to keep their funds safe and secured at all times, and no funds can be moved without confidential information such as passwords or OTP on our platform. We remain committed to providing our customers excellent service at all times,” he said.

“We sincerely apologise to any affected customer for any inconveniences caused but rest assured that OPay will adequately resolve the issue,” Akpan said.

He urged customers to reach out to the company’s customer support team via their various social media channels.

