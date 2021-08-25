NDPHC Signs Deal to Supply 20MW Electricity to Kano

Emmanuel Addeh

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) Limited has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Kano State Government for the supply of 20 megawatts of electricity to enhance the operations of the state water board.

Executive Director, Generation, NDPHC, Mr. Kassim Abdullahi, who led the company’s team, supported by the General Manager Commercial, Mr. Mahmoud Wali, disclosed that the company has a total installed capacity of about 4,000 Mega Watts (MW) in its plants across the country.

According to him, the capacity of the company was being ramped up with the NDPHC already contributing about 700 megawatts to the national grid from 10 generation companies and Aloaji power plant, which would supply power to Kano, being one of them.

He explained that NDPHC decided to pick Alaoji because of the reliability and availability of power to be delivered under the agreement with Kano state, stressing that the generation company has the capacity to send 500 megawatts.

“So we have a lot of power available and I believe this agreement will give comfort to the state that we have more than enough supply to give out. We have done so much to ensure that the tariff we gave to Kano is highly competitive.

“We have also done a lot to ensure that the state benefits from the intervention as NDPHC has gone ahead to put in infrastructure and investment prior to the signing of the agreement.

“We have spent so much money and we are about to finalise the connection to ensure constant supply of electricity to the state,” Abdullahi stated.

He noted that the company has also invested a lot in its transmission and distribution capability, assuring that the NDPHC would live up to the terms of the agreement, like it is doing with other such deals across the country.

In his comments, NDPHC General Manager Commercial, Mr Mahmoud Wali, said that the company was willing to supply power to anybody that demand it, noting that the company has been talking with Distribution Companies (DisCos) and state governments on the need for collaboration.

“We have agreements with Lagos government, Benin Disco and some other customers on power supply. If anybody needs power above two megawatts, we are ready to supply,” he stressed.

Earlier, the Kano State Commissioner for Water Resources, Mr Sadiq Wali said that the agreement was for the supply of about 95 per cent uninterrupted electricity to water plants in the state, adding that five water treatment plants were selected in the first phase of implementation.

He listed the water treatment plants to include Challawa complex water treatment plant, Wudil regional water treatment plant, Watari plant, Joda plant and Kusalla facility, saying that inadequate supply of portable water was to blame for to lack of power supply to some water treatment plants.

“ This initiative is a milestone in relieving the pains and improving the economic gains of the residence of Kano and the state government,” he stated.

