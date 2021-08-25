LG Chairman Appoints 96 New Aides in Kano

Ibrahim Shuaibu

The Chairman of Karaye Local Government Council (KLGC) in Kano State, Mr. Balarabe Isyaku Yusuf, has appointed 96 new aides based on merit.

Isyaku charged them to uphold the appointments in utmost honesty and commitment for the development of the area.

In a press statement sent to THISDAY yesterday by the spokesperson of the KLGC, Mr. Haruna Muhammad Gunduwawa, said the new appointees included senior special assistants and special assistants who would assist the chairman in running the affairs of the local government.

In a goodwill message by the Kano State Commissioner of Culture and Tourism, Mr. Ibrahim Ahmad Karaye, charged the appointees to reciprocate the gesture by living up to expectations.

Karaye called on the people of the area, especially those who have attained the age of 18, to obtain voters’ cards in the ongoing exercise.

He also tasked supporters of the All Progessive Congress (APC) and the general public to rally round the Governor Ganduje’s administration in uplifting the status of Kano State.

