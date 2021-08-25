Leadway Assurance Unveils Motor Insurance Policy

Leadway Assurance Company Limited, has unveiled a process that enables customers obtain the company’s comprehensive Motor Insurance Policy within a short time.

The company said with the new solution, a customer could finish the process of buying the company’s comprehensive Motor Insurance Policy within two minutes.

Speaking on the new solution, Head of Retail General Insurance, Leadway, Umashime Oguzor-Doghro, said “this solution affords vehicle owners a fast end-to-end process of buying comprehensive motor insurance all within 120 seconds.

“The new platform provides the guarantees of restitution in the face of risks whilst meeting the country’s legal requirement for vehicles and vehicle owners’ insurance”.

Oguzor-Doghro noted that the unveiling of the disruptive process not only aligns with the brand’s continuous drive to deepen insurance penetration in Nigeria, but also provides customers with convenient access to a critical risk mitigation tool.

“This strategic solution provides a win-win solution for the critical stakeholders in the insurance space – the public, insurance industry and the country at large”, she said.

According to her, the service is convenient for vehicle owners, leads to increase in insurance products uptake as well as encourages adherence to the legal auto-insurance requirement as obligated in the country.

Also speaking, Head, Digital Transformation at Leadway Assurance, Adeyinka Aderombi, stated that in understanding the criticality, limited availability of time and its impact on the quality of our wellbeing, especially in today’s modern and fast-paced world, it has become imperative for service providers to incorporate time-saving tools which aid convenience, speed, and ease as a unique selling proposition in product and service offerings.

He added that at Leadway Assurance the management believes in not just providing customers with innovative solutions to risks, but also disentangling every possible hindrance capable of disrupting customers’ ease of access.

He said the Leadway Comprehensive Motor Insurance provides the policyholder with an affordable premium, the most comprehensive cover against fire, theft, third-party damages to properties and vehicles caused to the insured vehicle, as well as coverage against bodily injury, and even death.

According to him, the additional benefits include up to N1,000,000 cover for accidental damage to the insured vehicle or property, a limit of N1,000,000 for total or permanent disability to the insured and a limit of N100,000 in the event of hospitalisation or severe injury.

