Kidnappers Abduct 300-level Student in Kwara, Demand N50m Ransom

A 300-level female student of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, in Moro Local Government Area of the state, has been kidnapped.

Meanwhile, the management of the institution has confirmed that the victim is Miss Isiaq Kadeejah of the Mass Communication department.

A statement issued in Ilorin yesterday which was signed by the institution’s Director of Relations, Mr. AbdulRazaq Sanni, stated that the management of the institution has been working with relevant security agencies in the state to ensure the freedom of the student.

The incident, according to THISDAY checks, happened last Sunday night at Malete when the students were returning to their hostels.

Sources closed to the institution told THISDAY yesterday in Ilorin that the female student was kidnapped while returning from one of the hostels of the institution where she has gone to drop a book to her friend.

Sources added that upon her return, some suspected kidnappers were said to have accosted her at gun point and whisked her away into the bush.

It was further learnt that two other students were also said to have been abducted in the university by the suspected kidnappers while they boarded commercial motorcycle to their respective hostels.

THISDAY investigations revealed that when the kidnappers took them into the bush, the victims were asked to call their relatives and demanded the sum of N50million ransom each or else they will

be killed.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, said: “The reported kidnapping of the student was a news to the command, and we are working towards ensuring the safety of lives and property of the people of the state.”

