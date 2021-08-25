Gunmen Kill Six in Rivers Community

Blessing Ibunge

Unknown gunmen believed to be cultists have killed six persons in Gwara and Kono-Boue communities, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

THISDAY gathered that the rampaging gunmen invaded Gwara on the yesterday morning and reportedly shot three persons dead.

Our source disclosed that the gunmen numbering seven, same yesterday afternoon stormed neighbouring Kono-Boue community where they shot dead a motorcycle rider and his two passengers, while many natives fled the community for safety.

Another source, who pleaded anonymity, said the sporadic shooting by the hoodlums left three persons dead.

The Public Relations Officer of Kono-Boue Community Development Committee, Golden Nwibakpo, who confirmed the incident narrated that the killing caused panic in the area, as residents fled into the bushes for safety.

Golden said: “This afternoon unknown gunmen invaded Gwara community, killing about three persons. They went into Kono-Boue, killing three too. A motorcycle rider and the persons that were with him were killed.

“They were coming from Thanksgiving service when they ran into the gunmen and were shot dead.”

Golden said he called the Divisional Police Officer in-charge of Bori division, but regretted that before the police team could arrive the community the hoodlums had already left the scene of the crime.

He said: “As we speak now, some people are hiding in the bush. The way they (gunmen) came, they were not looking at anybody. They were just shooting.

“The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, once came to this place and promised that there will be a police station. Kono-Boue is a very large community. We are still hoping that he will fulfil his promise.

“Secondly, the road there is bad. If they fix the road, the police can easily access the area anytime we call them. The DPO came with his team, but the gunmen did not waste time. He (DPO) was able to restore normalcy.”

Reacting, the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nnamdi Omoni said he would get in touch with the DPO, Bori division for confirmation of the development.

Gunmen had before this time attacked Kone, and other communities in Boue more than over three times this year.

