Glo Launches Mobile TV with Premium Content

Telecommunications giant, Globacom, has launched Glo TV, an innovative TV streaming service on Android, IOS apps and web for watching live linear television video on demand and catch-up contents.

Unveiling the new service at the company’s headquarters in Lagos yesterday, Globacom said that Glo TV would positively alter the television landscape in Nigeria as it will beam highly sought-after television content to millions of subscribers via their desktop and mobile handheld devices. Glo TV is powered by the reliable Glo 4G technology which ensures a pleasant streaming experience.

According to the company, “Glo TV brings engaging, interactive and premium entertainment content through a rich bouquet of offerings including hundreds of live entertainment programmes, music, documentary, news, original shows, fashion, lifestyle, kiddies’ interest channels and over 1,000 videos as the company continues to partner with content providers to address the needs of more customers across social strata.”

The company expressed excitement over the roll-out of the service, stating, “This first-of-its-kind mobile TV initiative will offer the best premium all-round entertainment, news and sports content and is set to become Nigeria’s one-stop entertainment destination.

We are confident that with the launch of Glo TV, our network will cater to the content preferences of Nigerians across different socio-economic groups and offer them an exclusive opportunity to experience the best-in-class TV content.”

Globacom further explained that users of Glo TV will find the service irresistible as it offers a wide variety of choices from entertainment, news, information, education to cartoons, assuring that there will never be a dull moment on the service over the web or app no matter the user’s subject of interest.

For instance, subscribers who are news lovers and want to follow international news as it breaks can catch up with news-on-the-go channels including Aljazeera and France24, while subscribers who have interest in documentary channels can watch CGTN and RT Documentary, among many others.

Children’s interests are also well taken care of by Glo TV. Regular kiddies’ channels such as ZooMOO, English Club TV and Lollykids are on offer to give healthy entertainment and robust education to children of all ages. This will ensure that they are not only acquiring new

knowledge, but that they are also adequately entertained in line with the best practices of television viewership.

Furthermore, subscribers of all ages will have access to movie channels including Nolly Africa, African Movie Channel and Legacy Network, among others.

“We believe that with the rich entertainment value on the Glo TV, subscribers will see it as their preferred service for video content consumption, especially TV content,” the company explained further, adding that Glo TV also offers exclusive content which premiers for the first time.

Globacom restated its commitment to continuously enriching and enhancing the Glo TV platform so that “it continues to

deliver on its goal of creating entertainment, laughter, fun, happiness and excitement for our valued customers”.

According to the company, subscribers are required to visit myglotv.com to register and download the Glo TV app free of charge till September 30th, 2021. All Globacom customers on the pre-paid and post-paid platforms will be eligible to register for the app once they have compliant android and iPhone devices.

