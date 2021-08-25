Foundation to Build Skills Acquisition Centre for Destitutes

Funmi Ogundare

As part of efforts to further impact the lives of the youths, orphans and poor people in society, Ragamos Foundation has planned to build a skills acquisition and leadership centre specifically for the less privileged.

Speaking during the virtual inauguration of the foundation recently, the founder, Regina Inem, disclosed that sustainable economic growth is key to transforming the lives of the less privileged through empowerment.

“Our goal is to improve the economic power of widows, youth and the less privileged through education and empowerment programmes,” Inem stated, including training and mentorship support through entrepreneurial initiatives, increase awareness on adolescent sexual/health education and career development, among others.

She added that the foundation visited schools in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt to sensitise children on sexual abuse and help victims of abuse in collaboration with the government and Child Protection Network (CPN).

“We have worked with the state government to ensure that perpetrators of sex abuse are brought to book”, she noted.

Inem further noted that during the COVID-19 lockdown, the foundation collaborated with global partners to donate to orphanages and trained teachers on ICT, empowered the youths, and catered for widows.

In his remarks, the Prime Minister State of African Diaspora (SOAD), Dr Louis-Georges Tin, stated, “In our society, if the people seen to be poor are left behind, it is not good for society. We need to be strong collectively to make giant strides.”

The guest speaker, Dr John Kalaras, described the founder as a leader with a vision, saying it is possible to build teams and achieve more with such quality.

The programme witnessed the unveiling of a book titled ‘Unleashing the Power in Book’ written by Inem.

