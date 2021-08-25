At last, Real Madrid Table €160m Bid for Mbappe

Real Madrid have informed Paris Saint-Germain that they are prepared to pay up to €160million to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer and have now entered talks over a deal for the forward.

Mbappe has entered the final season of his PSG contract and is currently on course to become a free agent next summer. But Real are determined to try to sign the 22-year-old now rather than risk the uncertainty of waiting another nine months.

There has long been a mutual admiration between Real and Mbappe and 90min understands that PSG informed Los Blancos earlier this week of their willingness to talk.

That marked a significant step forward as PSG had previously rebuffed contact from Real. Things changed after the Spanish side made it clear that they are willing to pay up to €160m.

PSG, who have been unable to convince Mbappe to sign a new contract and therefore otherwise face losing him as a free agent next year, are happy to start negotiating a transfer.

One issue, however, centres on paying up the final season of his PSG contract, as the French giants are keen not to hand over any money for him to leave the club.

Should Mbappe move on, 90min understands PSG will not look to Cristiano Ronaldo as his replacement and will instead target a deal for Everton attacker Richarlison.

The Parisians made contact with the Brazilian’s representatives earlier this week, and the Toffees are willing to sell should an appropriate bid arrive.

It was reported yesterday evening that Ronaldo is pushing for a transfer to Manchester City, but like PSG they are not currently interested in bringing in the 36-year-old superstar.

PSG made Mbappe the second most expensive player in history in 2018 when he completed a €180m transfer from Monaco, having already spent a season on loan in Paris.

The player was still only 19 at the time, 18 when the initial loan was agreed, but had already established himself as one of the most exciting talents in the world.

Mbappe scored 26 goals in 44 appearances in his only full season in Monaco’s first team, helping the club win Ligue 1 ahead of PSG and reach the Champions League semi-finals for the first time in 19 years.

He has since scored 133 goals in 174 games for PSG, winning three domestic doubles, two domestic trebles and playing in the 2020 Champions League final.

