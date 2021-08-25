2021 Afrobasket: D’Tigers to Open Campaign against Mali Today

A member of the D’Tigers team to the 2021 Afrobasket tournament, Jeremiah Mordi will be stepping out on the court as a proud Nigerian when the team files out for their group C opener against Mali today.

The point guard who last played for Caen BC in the French league said representing one’s country at the international stage is a dream come true for any athlete.

Jeremiah will be hoping to represent the country and his family back home in Nigeria in the best way possible as they commence their title quest.

“As an athlete, it means a lot but it means more as a Nigerian. I am extremely happy, I am extremely proud to represent my country as well as my family. Most of my family members stay in Nigeria and I just want to represent them right way.”

He is hopeful that the current setup can bring smiles to the faces of Nigerians and maintain the tempo of those that competed in the national colours in the past as the number one ranked team in Africa.

“It puts pressure but a good type of pressure because we know we are held in high regard as one of the best teams in Africa year after year and we know we are not here to play around. We take it very seriously and show that we are here for a reason.”

The 28-year-old praised the team’s Head Coach, Mike Brown for his high work rate and eye for details as he assured that no stone is being left unturned by all to represent Nigeria in a ‘proper way’.

“We have been taking it very seriously. We have been practising twice a day, really focusing on the principles that Coach Brown has brought both offensively and defensively and a lot of attention to details. We don’t skip any step and we are just trying our best to represent Nigeria the proper way at the Afrobasket games.”

