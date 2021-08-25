2020 PARALYMPIC GAMES Team Nigeria File out in Style at Opening Ceremony

Team Nigeria athletes were the cynosure of all eyes at Tuesday’s opening ceremony of the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

The team filed out in style in their green and white uniforms, providing a beautiful setting for the ceremony that had only a handful of people in attendance owing to Coronavirus restrictions.

Chef De Mission of Team Nigeria, who is the Acting Director of Planning, Monitoring, and Information in the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Peter Nelson, said the country’s paralympic athletes know what is at stake in Tokyo and the aspirations of Nigerians.

“We are so glad that Team Nigeria athletes to this Paralympics Games know what is at stake. They understand the aspirations of all Nigerians here in Tokyo, Japan. We are looking forward to a memorable outing.

He confirmed that the athletes led by Captain Lucy Ejike were in high spirit, waiting for competition to begin to reap medals for Nigeria.

“The athletes are in very high spirit ahead of their respective events. The support and prayers of Nigerians is key and the element of luck cannot be ruled out at this level.

“By God grace, medals will start to roll in for Team Nigeria as soon as the different events begin,” Nelson concluded.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

