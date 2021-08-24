Streets, Markets, Others Deserted as Anambra Sustains Sit-at-home Order

By David-Chyddy Eleke

Anambra State seems to have sustained the initial order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for people in the South-east region to sit at home every Monday in solidarity with its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Though the group had earlier suspended the order after the first Monday registered total compliance in the South-east zone, two Mondays after the suspension of the exercise, THISDAY reports that the exercise again grounded commercial activities in Anambra State yesterday.

THISDAY, which moved round the state capital city, Awka, observed that markets, motor parks and streets were all deserted as the people remained at home.

The spokesperson of IPOB, Mr. Emma Powerful, had while announcing the suspension of the exercise a week ago, said the exercise would only be activated on days when its incarcerated leader would go to court.

THISDAY, while moving round Awka, noted that only very few vehicles were on the road, while public places were deserted.

At Eke Awka, though the market gate was wide open, only few persons were seen in the market, while most of the shops remained closed.

A trader in Onitsha main market, Mr. Theo Nnaji, who spoke to THISDAY on phone, said: “No one is troubling anybody; IPOB is not enforcing the order, the people just want to sit at home. I cannot say it is out of fear, because IPOB has said it will not enforce it.”

Streets, markets, motor parks and other public places in Onitsha, Nnewi and Ekwulobia among other towns in the state were also said to have been free of human and vehicular movement.

