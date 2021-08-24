Ndidi, Iheanacho Suffer Heavy Defeat with Leicester at West Ham

Nigeria’s duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho last night suffered their 4-1 first defeat of the season along with Leicester City at West Ham on Monday night.

Hard tackling Ndidi was on from start to finish while Iheanacho started from the bench in the 81st minute for Jamie Vardy.

Last night hiding of the Foxes was Leicester’s first defeat of the season after opening the 2021/22 campaign with a 1-0 victory at Wolves.

Two fine late goals from Michail Antonio capped a second successive win but while David Moyes’s side were dominant, they were helped on their way by the Ayoze Perez’s sending off.

West Ham had already taken the lead through Pablo Fornals when Perez was dismissed shortly before the interval for an ugly stamp on the Hammers forward following the intervention of VAR.

A poor backpass from Leicester centre-back Caglar Soyuncu then allowed Said Benrahma to double the lead in the 56th minute.

While Youri Tielemans brought the visitors back into the game, Antonio settled the outcome with his 48th and 49th Premier League goals, making him West Ham’s leading scorer in the competition.

