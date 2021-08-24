NDA Confirms Attack by Bandits

By John Shiklam

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has confirmed the attack on the institution by bandits, saying its security architecture was compromised.

A statement on Tuesday in Kaduna by the Public Relations Officer of the Academy, Maj. Bashir Jajira, said two officers were killed, while one was abducted.

Jajira said the Academy, in collaboration with the 1 Division Nigerian Army and Air Training Command, as well as other security agencies in Kaduna State, had commenced a manhunt for gunmen with a view to tracking them to rescue the abducted officer.

The statement titled “Security breach of Nigerian Defence Academy architecture” read: “The security architecture of the Nigerian Defence Academy was compromised early this morning by unknown gunmen who gained access into the residential area within the Academy in Afaka.

“During the unfortunate incident, we lost two personnel and one was abducted.

“The Academy, in collaboration with the 1 Division Nigerian Army and Air Training Command, as well as other security agencies in Kaduna State, has since commenced pursuit of the unknown gunmen within the general area with a view to tracking them and rescue the abducted personnel.

“The NDA community and cadets are safe in the Academy. We assure the general public that this unknown gunmen would soon be apprehended and the abducted personnel rescued.”

Although the statement did not disclose the names of the victims, sources said the officers killed included Lt. Cdr Wulah and Flt. Lt CM Okoronwo, while Maj. Datong was kidnapped.

2Lt Onah, who sustained gunshot injuries, was said to be receiving treatment at the NDA Medical Centre.

NDA is a Military University based in Kaduna. The military institution trains the officer corps of the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force. Established on 5 February 1964 in response to the Defence needs of independent Nigeria to train officers for the Armed Forces of Nigeria, it was originally known as the Royal Military Forces Training College (RMFTC). After independence in 1960, it became known as the Nigerian Military Training College before it was renamed Nigerian Defence Academy.

