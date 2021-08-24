Katsina Spends N300m on Training of 3,495 Workers

By Francis Sardauna

The Katsina State Government has announced that it has spent the sum of N300 million on training and retraining of over 3,495 workers, including medical doctors across the state.

The state Head of Civil Service, Idris Tune, disclosed this in Katsina during a three-day workshop on attitudinal change and ethical conduct organised by Pet Management Consultancy Services Limited in collaboration with the state government.

Tune explained that medical doctors in tertiary health facilities across the state were among the workers trained within and outside the country in order to become specialist consultants in their various fields of specialisation.

The head of civil service recalled that recently, the state government through its department of establishment, trained 200 directors on computer literacy, saying three additional trainings would be conducted soon.

He said: “Katsina State government spent N300 million on training of over 3,495 workers. The training has various components; long, medium and short term training.

”Basically, the short term training doesn’t attract much but the long term training is what consumed a lot of money like giving residency to our medical doctors across tertiary health facilities in the country. We have been sponsoring them; some of them even for six years.”

Earlier, the Managing Consultant of Pet Management Consultancy Services Limited, Pius Odiyo, said only training of civil servants could avert challenges facing the civil service and urged the participants to utilise the knowledge to be acquired.

According to him, the firm has the prerequisite to give the participants the needed knowledge that would enhance ethical standards in their work place.

