El-Rufai Sad over NDA Attack, Commiserates with Families of Victims

John Shiklam

The Kaduna State Government has expressed sadness over the attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) which led to the killing of two officers and the abduction of one other.

In a statement on Tuesday in Kaduna, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said Governor Nasir El-Rufai was briefed on the incident and he prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased.

Aruwan said the state government “received with sadness the report of the unfortunate security breach at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna in the early hours of Tuesday 24th August 2021″.

“The security breach at the Academy led to the death of two personnel and abduction of one officer.

“Being the host of the Academy and a partner in several spheres of national security and development, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has been briefed of the development, and on behalf of the Government and People of Kaduna State, has prayed for the repose of the souls of the personnel who lost their lives,” Aruwan said.

He said the governor conveyed his heartfelt empathy to the Academy, and the immediate families of the personnel, and also extends deep concern to the family of the abducted officer.

The statement also said: “The Government of Kaduna State extends its unreserved solidarity to the Armed Forces of Nigeria and all security agencies who are making immense sacrifices on different fronts.”

The statement appealed to the citizens of the state to volunteer useful information to the military and security agencies in the campaign against banditry and kidnapping in the state and beyond.

Aruwan said: “On its part, the Kaduna State Government will continue to take actions considered imperative in the campaign against bandits throughout the state.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

