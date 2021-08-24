Dallaji Promises $1000 for Every Gold Won by Nigeria in Tokyo

Duro Ikhazuagbe

As the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games begins in Tokyo, Japan today, Team Nigeria’s athletes have been charged to go all out to haul medals with the assurance of huge rewards and appreciation by Nigerians.

President of the African Children Talent Discovery Foundation (ACTDF), Engr Noah Dallaji, gave the charge at the weekend and offered to reward the Nigerian Paralympians with $1000 for every gold medal won in Tokyo, Japan starting from today.

“I will give $1000 for every gold and graduate down to silver and bronze medalists. Let them know that Nigerians appreciate them, that we are behind them and praying for their success.

“I believe their success will inspire more and more persons with disability to find personal fulfilment through sports. When they perform and we appreciate and reward them to encourage them, it will go a long way to foster social integration in our society,” observed Dallaji whose foundation selected 14 young basketball players for sponsorship in US universities penultimate weekend.

He admitted that the physically challenged sports people were dear to his heart.

“The physically challenged sports people are very dear to my heart. They have always won medals and brought glory to our nation at every Olympiad,” Dallaji who has for years been championing the cause of less privileged talents in all fields pointed out.

“They have been consistent in their performance They are also very resilient, ever ready to serve and bring glory to Nigeria and I think it is very important that we appreciate and encourage them.

The Team Nigeria Paralympic stormed Kisarazu, Japan a week ago with 21 athletes consisting of 10 Para-powerlifters , 5 Para-athletes and 6 para-table tennis players.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

