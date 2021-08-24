Breaking: Bandits Attack NDA, Kill 2 Officers, Abduct 1

By John Shiklam

Bandits have attacked the permanent site of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Kaduna, killing two officers.

Sources said the bandits also abducted one officer, injuring another.

The incident reportedly occurred in the early hours of Tuesday.

The wounded officer was said to be receiving treatment at the Academy’s Medical Centre.

When contacted, the spokesman of the academy, Major Bashir Jajira said a press statement will be issued soon.

“Good morning Gentleman. A release will be made available shortly. I am awaiting the Commandant’s approval”, Jajira responded on the WhatsApp chat group of the NDA and the media.

NDA is a Military University based in Kaduna. The military institution trains the officer corps of the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force. Established on 5 February 1964 in response to the Defence needs of independent Nigeria to train officers for the Armed Forces of Nigeria, it was originally known as the Royal Military Forces Training College (RMFTC). After independence in 1960, it became known as the Nigerian Military Training College before it was renamed Nigerian Defence Academy.

Details soon..

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

