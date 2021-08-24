AIG Confirms Death of Two Police Officers Shot by Armed Robbers in Kogi

By Ibrahim Oyewale

The Assistant Inspector General of Police zone 8, AIG Ayuba Ede, has confirmed the death of two police officers who were shot by dare devil armed robbers at a checkpoint along Iyara -Kabba, Ijumu in Local government area of Kogi State on Monday .

Ede who made this confirmation while speaking shortly after the death the police officers who were shot by the fleeing robbers at Iyara, said the gunmen attacked officers while on duty .

The AIG explained that the police had since mobilized and were on the trail of the hoodlums who rode on motorcycle for the attack.

He added that it was hoped that police will get them as quickly as possible.

It was a tragic end for the two officers on Monday evening when men suspected to be armed robbers shot at them at a check point between Iyara and Kabba in Kogi State

THISDAY gathered that the police men were gunned down at Origa checkpoint along kabba- Iyara road Monday evening .

The robbers were said to be travelling in a Sport utility vehicle when the police who were at the checkpoint were said to have flagged them down for a routine check when the robbers suddenly opened fire on two of them and sped off.

It was learned that three other policemen who managed to escape sustained various injuries as the fleeing robbers shot sporadically to pave way for their escape.

Sources further hinted that the affected policemen were from the newly created Kabba police B divisional headquarters.

The robbers were said to be coming from Ekiti axis and were probably heading towards Abuja en route Kabba

The remains of the two policemen were said to have been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital Kabba while the injured are said to be undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

