Again, Four Kidnappers Abduct Man in Kwara

Hammed Shittu

Four kidnappers have kidnapped a middle-aged man in his farm, which is located at Tafa village near Ballah town in Asa Local Government Council Area of Kwara State.

Two weeks ago, 29 travelers were kidnapped along Omu-Aran axis in Irepodun Local Government Council Area of the state before they were released after paying ransom to their abductors.

The middle age man, who is popularly called “Alhaji Elefo” was kidnapped yesterday at his farm where he went there to do some farm works.

The incident, it was gathered, happened around 3.00 p.m. and the police and local vigilantes are said to be on the trail of the kidnappers.

Sources closed to the village told journalists in Ilorin yesterday that the kidnappers, who were said to be four in numbers, invaded the victim farm and took him away.Other sources added that the kidnappers were armed with dangerous weapons.

But the Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Kwara State Police Command, Mr. Okasanmi Ajayi, said: “I am yet to get the report of the incident from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Asa Local Government where the incident happened.”

However, the incident was confirmed by a senior police officer from the state police command who sought anonymity. “We are working round the clock to ensure the victim get freedom from the kidnappers,” he said.

