2023: NEG Commends APC for Mulling Southern Christian Presidential Candidate

Sunday Okobi

An independent political movement in Nigeria, Nigeria Equity Group (NEG), has commended the All Progressives Congress (APC) after reports emerged that the ruling party is considering fielding a southern Christian as its presidential candidate in the 2023 general election.

The NEG, which advocates for inclusion, fairness and balance in the Nigerian political space, hailed APC for being on the right track by working to ensure that a southern Christian succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The group made the commendation yesterday in a statement signed by Dr. Emeka Nwosu and Alhaji Mubarak Muhammed Alabi, National Convener and Secretary of NEG respectively, which was made available to journalists.

NEG declared: “We are happy with the reports coming from the APC. We are aware that the party is now actively working towards having a southern Christian as its presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election. We commend the party for toeing this line of national interest and inclusion, and for disappointing critics who, during its early days as a political party, sneered at it for being a ‘Janjaweed party,’ a snide reference to the faith of some of its leaders.

‘’When the APC eventually achieves this goal, it would be demonstrating to all that it is truly a national party, one that fully understands the heterogeneous complexities of the Nigerian state. And it will be recompensing its southern Christian political leaders and members, who in 2015, backed President Buhari, a Muslim, over President Goodluck Jonathan, the southern Christian candidate in that election.’’

The group, however, said it has its reservation with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over speculation by some leaders of the party to nominate a northern Muslim as its president candidate in 2023.

According to the NEG, “We are particularly disappointed in the PDP because it is the greatest beneficiary of Southern votes and solidarity over the years. Since 2003, the PDP has received more votes form the South than any other political party, and the zone has been its solid base. In the last election, the only two regions where the PDP won handily were in the South-the Southeast and South-south region.

‘’It is unconscionable that the Party, or a section of it, is considering nominating a northern Muslim presidential candidate, after the tenure of another Muslim, without regard to the ethnic and religious mix of the country.

‘’We wish to advise the PDP that if it goes ahead to nominate a northern Muslim as its presidential candidate in 2023, we would mobilise southern Christians against it. We will make sure that it loses its base, and that may be the beginning of the end of the party.’’

It argued that it is how well Nigerians manage the issues surrounding the next general elections that will determine the fate of the country, “whether we will continue to spiral into crises, or pull back and begin genuine effort towards reconciliation, peace, and stability.

“We hope and pray that for the sake of national unity, peace and stability, the two major political parties rise above pedestrian and narrow partisanship and do what is right by adopting or electing competent southern Christians as their presidential candidates in 2023.’’

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

