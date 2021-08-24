10 Escape Death as SUV Plunges into Canal in Lagos

By Segun James

Ten people escape death yesterday when a Nissan Pathfinder Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) crashed into a canal at Magodo Estate in Lagos.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, (LASEMA) in a statement said the SUV crashed through the street fence into the canal but “a distress call was received at 10:28 a.m. through the agency’s 767/112 Toll Free lines. This led to the activation of the state Emergency Response Plan and a 10-minute response time at about 10:38 a.m. when the Tiger Team arrived at the incident scene to commence recovery operation.

“It was reported that occupants of the Nissan Pathfinder SUV involved in the lone accident, aside family members of the owner, a deacon (name withheld), the vehicle conveyed others includingchildren and other church members when it suffered the break failure.”

According to the agency’s Head, Public Affairs, Nosa Okunbor, “Situation report from the office of the Director General/CEO of LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, on the car that fell into the canal at Tokunboh Macaulay Street, off Emmanuel Keshi in Magodo GRA Phase II in Shangisha, has it that ‘Upon arrival of the agency’s officials at the incident scene, it was observed that the SUV with registration number: BDG 234 DW fell into a canal.

“Information gathered by the team at the incident scene revealed that the vehicle suffered brake failure which culminated in minor injuries sustained by 10 persons who were taken to a private hospital before the arrival of the agency’s officials.

“The Nissan SUV has been recovered from the canal with the agency light tow truck.”

