Youth Day of Service: DottsMediaHouse Executes 3D Zebra Crossing In Yaba, Lagos

Leading marketing agency for global brands, Dotts Media House, has executed a one of its kind 3D Zebra Crossing project to champion and commemorate the Youth Day of Service 2021.

Speaking during the execution of the project at Sabo-Yaba roundabout in Lagos state, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of DottsMediaHouse, Tiwalola Olanubi expressed excitement at the opportunity Africa presented by Leap Africa through the YDOS Platform

He added that the platform enabled the organisation to give back to the society and be of service to the society in line with its objectives.

According to him, the project tagged “Project Safe Crossing”, affirmed that being responsible and providing solutions to problems without waiting for the government is crucial to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs.

On the choice of Yaba for the project, Olanubi

“DottsMediaHouse has maintained a second office at the Sabo/Yaba area for the past 6years and our team has noticed some form of disorderliness in relation to vehicular movements making pedestrian crossing unsafe, especially for students of AJE comprehensive high school. This is why we the Dotts Team have taken it upon ourselves to provide this solution.

“Sabo-Yaba roundabouts amongst other places in Lagos state need a safety enabler such as a Zebra Crossing to ensure the protection of pedestrians while crossing.

This 3D Zebra Crossing project will not only make motorists drive responsibly but will reduce the rate of accidents in the area majorly because it’s not the usual Zebra Crossing, but a 3D format that forces the driver approaching to slow down for pedestrians.”

While appreciating the team for a job well done, he pledged that the organisation will not relent in contributing its quota to the growth and development of Lagos,Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

Alongside the 3D Zebra Crossing, the agency also provided signposts meant to compel motorists to drive slowly while pedestrians cross the road.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

