Vehnom Dreams Big in Entertainment Industry

One of Nigeria’s leading stars in the entertainment industry,

Nwokobia Chukwuka Senator, popularly known as Vehnom, has said that he will remain focus on the quest to reach the summit in the industry.

The multi talented Vehnom is not just a singer but an instrumentalist and also a sports personnel. He is a 1st Dan kukiwwon black belt holder in taekwondo.

Vehnom hails from Asaba, Delta state and attended Redeemers Intl High School and Government model secondary school respectively before proceeding to Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, where he study Civil Engineering.

Vehnom has won many laurels for his state and Nigeria. He was a drummer for his church and school band.

He has been writing songs since his secondary school days. He has always been a superstar taking much spotlights in everything he puts his effort.

Vehnom was born and brought up in Asaba, Delta state where he discovered his love and craft for music, he began writing songs at a tender age aspiring to be better and explore more in the entertainment world.

Vehnom started his music’ profession started in 2019 when he traveled to Lagos in search for greater heights.

With no record label deal he has successfully released two singles, ‘Because’ which was released in 2020 and ‘Shine’ released on June 2021. He also has a lot of unreleased singles and albums. He is currently working on his next single, titled ‘NO LE LE’ assisted by a hit beat maker professionally known as chechdaproducer and a sound engineer known as Ozedikus.

Vehnom tags himself as ‘Vehnomnoantidote,’ which people who know him will agree to, given his character and behaviour. He doesn’t rest until the task before him is completed. He regularly deprives himself from fun outings and gatherings in order to lock himself in the studio and record songs till he has reached his target. He believes that the only person who can stop him from achieving his goals in life is God.

