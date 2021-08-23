Sterling Bank Partners Aviation Cargo Conference to Grow Export Trade in Nigeria

Chinedu Eze

Sterling Bank has announced partnership with the first aviation and cargo conference to help grow export and cargo business through the airports.

The bank said it is reinforcing its emerging position as the biggest supporter of transport and travel business in Nigeria, as clearing agents at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos have confirmed that Nigeria imports tonnes of cargo by air everyday but exports very little and many freighters that arrive Nigerian airports fully laden with goods depart from the country empty.

To address this problem the Chinet Aviacargo Conference is bringing together top players in aviation, logistics, export and support businesses to a two- day Conference and Exhibition in Lagos.

Sterling Bank said it has been consistent in engaging entrepreneurs and startups in the trade and travel sectors of the economy.

The Aviacargo Conference provides another opportunity to further engage with stakeholders on how to develop perishables and other products for export in order to create another opportunity to earn foreign exchange.

Managing Director of Sterling Bank, Abubakar Suleiman said: “Aviation is a key part of the transportation sector in Nigeria. And as the T in our heart strategy, our commitment to growing the transportation sector, as with health, education, agriculture and renewable energy in Nigeria remains total as we believe in the importance of these towards Nigeria’s economic rebirth and prosperity.”

The Regulatory Agencies including The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), The Nigerian Civil Aviation Agency (NCAA), The Nigerian Export Promotions Council (NEPC) will be joined by the Standard Organisations of Nigeria (SON), the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC) and the Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) in the two-day stakeholders engagement.

Coming up on the 25th and 26th of August 2021 the Chinet Expo is expected to raise a checklist of actionable plans that will enable government, exporters and cargo handlers improve on the existing situation.

