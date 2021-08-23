SSAEAC Expels Members over Anti-Union Activities

Ugo Aliogo

The Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC) has expelled some of its members over what it described as anti-union activities.

Speaking during a media in Lagos yesterday, the President of the Association, Comrade Chris Okonkwo, said those members formed a splinter group of the union, alleging impeachment of the incumbent President General of the Association.

He accused the faceless group of playing ethnic politics, stating that those members remained expelled unless they retrace their steps and apologize to the union for their gross misconduct.

Okonkwo remarked that the Union is not a political party, rather an association with the welfare of members at heart, “but some members have imported dirty politics into the Union’s activities.”

Narrating the event that to the expulsion of 14 members from the association, Okonkwo revealed that on June 2, 2021, after reviewing the planned 2022 National Delegates Conference (NDC) as contained in the Committee’s report; posted a slight adjustment on the SSAEAC NEC platform in order to inform the Council members on the latest development based on the reactions of some members.

His words: “Pertinent among the postings and possibly the core of the grievances was the proposition from the NDC Planning Committee to tentatively shift the NDC hosting venue from its initial venue to Abuja to avert possible security breach.

“The proposition which was not to preclude the initial 2019 consensus for Kano, until a formal decision is taken was premised on security concerns being expressed by majority of members plying northern roads. Again, the possible apathy that may trail the turn-out of guests and members for the national conference.

“The grievances had even been slated for deliberation, as a major issue for the forthcoming NEC meeting, scheduled to hold in October 2021, when it was suddenly escalated into spikes and threats in the forum by the expelled members, against all entreaties,” he added.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

