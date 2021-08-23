RETRACTION OF REPORT CONCERNING CHIEF KESINGTON ADEBUTU AND PREMIER LOTTO

Our attention has been drawn to factual inconsistency in the story entitled: “Hard Times For ‘Baba Ijebu’ Kesington Adebutu As CBN Freezes Company Account,” published by This Day’s Fact-file column.

The story alleges that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) instructed banks to place a post-no-debit on the bank accounts of 18 companies, Chief Kesington Adebutu’s Premier Lotto inclusive.

We have since been informed that Chief Adebutu’s company wasn’t affected by the latest CBN directive, nor is his company, Premier Lotto, teetering on the brink of bankruptcy as wrongfully implied in the above referenced report.

We actually got it mixed-up with a list published last year when CBN instructed banks to freeze accounts of 38 companies, including Premier Lotto, owned by Chief Adebutu Kessington. That issue we are reliably informed has since been resolved and the directive as it affected Premier Lotto lifted. For the avoidance of doubt, Premier Lotto is NOT affected by the new CBN directive.

We therefore apologise to Chief Adebutu and the management of Premier Lotto for the embarrassment the above referenced article may have caused them and hereby retract the story in its entirety. The public is advised to disregard it.

There was no intention whatsoever to deliberately malign or disparage Chief Adebutu or his Premier Lotto. As a matter of fact, we hold him and his company in high esteem.

The mix-up is highly regretted.

-Editor

