Rainoil Launches Technology Backed Franchise Model

One of the leading and fastest growing independent fuel products distribution and marketing company in Nigeria, Rainoil Limited, has recently launched a campaign to expand visibility, and serve more customers through the franchise model.

In a statement by the firm Monday, it said it is inviting other smaller independent fuel marketers to join its ever growing platform and become part of the strong brand built over the years.

It stated that smaller independent fuel stations that join the Rainoil brand through the franchise model stands to benefit a lot from its offering, top of which is the deployment of Epump automation technology provided by its technology partner, Fuelmetrics Limited.

According to Rainoil, “The epump technology will offer new franchise stations access to remote monitoring of sales and inventory data, periodic reports on the station performance, data analytics, self-service ability, control over the dispenser pumps for operations such as price change and remote shutdown, among other things.”

It further said that other benefits of joining the Rainoil franchise include access to consistent supply of product, competitive and stable pricing structure, speedy product loading and delivery within 24 hours, and access to seamless logistics support (fleet of over 130 trucks nationwide).

Rainoil remains one of the leading fuel products distribution and marketing company in the country committed to using technology to better serve her customers and ensure that customers continue to get value for their money.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

