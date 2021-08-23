Phase3 Rolls-out Innovative Digital Portfolio in Support of Nigeria’s Enterprise

Phase3 Telecom, on Monday rolled out innovative technology portfolio as enabler for the attainment of advanced digital connectivity, improved performance and enhanced network security in support of Nigeria and West Africa’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The innovation is coming as part of its effort in support of government’s digital economy drive at the stakeholders meeting organized by Phase3 in Abuja, is targeted at cost efficient and unified network endpoint management for businesses in Nigeria and across the West African sub-region.

The Company’s Head of Service Delivery, Mr. Yemi Adedoyin, in an interactive session said the new portfolio is benchmarked on technology development designed to amplify Phase3 enterprise value active network deployments for MSMEs, large scale corporations and public institutions.

He said: “The company is upping its investment portfolio to enable advanced digital connectivity, improved performance and enhanced network security for enterprise.

That this drive is targeted at cost efficient and unified network endpoint management for businesses for both the private and public sector players.

According to Adedoyin, the excitement about the new offerings which is coming from the company. Is that it is a technology driven service optimization that will ensure faster speeds and enhanced coverage on its network routes as well as assure connectivity, cloud and cyber security advancements that help businesses transform and scale seamlessly.

He added that this forms the basis of Phase3 current expansive technology upgrade model in lieu of new age digital realities posed by an ongoing global economic reality amidst the pandemic.

“That Phase3 smartly phased network improvements is no touch-and-go exercise and covers specific security features, performance enhancements, agile update capacity, and quality delivery mechanisms for enterprise segments.

“Especially in the areas of productive work-from-anywhere or do-business-from-anywhere and digitized remote connectivity solutions.

“In addition to the company’s focus to increase enterprise-based networks data handling capacity and their capability to access data within dissimilar sources faster vis a vis smarter, as today’s global clime demands.” Adedoyin, said.

Why calling on stakeholders and players to ride on Phase3 technology driven innovations especially at the onset of the last quarter and in the new year, he added: “More of such augmented as well as layered digital capabilities to enhance Phase3 network architecture and to compliment legacy connectivity service experience in remote locations with significant Phase3 presence and network access points beckons.”

