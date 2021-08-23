Ortom Urges Security Agents to Nab Killers of Two Pastors in Benue

George Okoh In Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has tasked security operatives to arrest those responsible for the killing of two Pastors, Moses Ijoko and Emmanuel Aleje, in Ochoro community in Konshisha Local Government Area of the state.

The governor gave the task yesterday while condemning the murder of the pastors, and described the incident as unacceptable. He urged the chairman of Konshisha Local Government Area and other stakeholders in the area to ensure that the killers and their sponsors are apprehended to face justice.

The governor warned those jeopardising the state government’s efforts to end the crisis between Konshisha and Oju that they won’t escape justice, no matter who they are.

He reaffirms the resolve of his administration not to surrender the state to criminals, and appealed to Benue people to support security agencies with timely and useful information to enable them succeed in their operation.

Ortom called on the people of the area to remain calm, and gives assurance that the boundary between Bonta and Ukpute would soon be demarcated, as the committee set up to facilitate the demarcation has concluded arrangements for the process.

