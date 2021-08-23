Obasanjo, Okowa, Ibori, Others Attend Olu of Warri’s Coronation Thanksgiving

•Former president: I’ve seen the installation of three Itsekiri monarchs, I don’t pray to see a fourth one

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State yesterday led the pack of dignitaries that attended the coronation thanksgiving of His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III.

Other top dignitaries at the church thanksgiving held at the Olu of Warri Palace were former Delta State governors, Chief James Ibori and Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan; former President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor; Deputy Governor of Delta State Kingsley Otuaro; and Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.

Ogiame Atuwatse III was crowned as the 21st Olu of Warri on Saturday at Ode-Itsekiri, the ancestral home of the Itsekiri, in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Speaking at the church event, Obasanjo charged the Itsekiri monarch to work for the unity of his kingdom and Nigeria as a whole.

The former president said he was highly favoured to see the crowning of three Olus, stating, however, that he never wishes or prays to see the installation of another Olu of Warri.

He prayed for the new monarch, saying his reign would be long and peaceful, as well as bring unity and prosperity to Itsekiriland.

Obasanjo stated, “I am one of the happiest on your installation because God has specially favoured me to see three Olus and I don’t pray to see a fourth one.

“I want to emphasise that the position you occupy today is given to you by God, but with your own people surrounding you, and you must always remember that.

“If God has given you a role to perform you will be offending God if you fail to perform that task.”

The former president said the title of Majesty carried a lot of responsibilities, stressing that the monarch has started well and would lead the Itsekiri people to a new dawn.

“Be very close to God in whatever situation you may find yourself and God will surely make a way for you,” Obasanjo stated.

Okowa, in his remarks, congratulated the new Olu on his successful coronation, describing him as a man of peace. The governor urged the monarch to work for the unity of the Iwere nation.

Okowa said, “I congratulate you because I know that you are a man of peace and I know that the Lord God has chosen you to ascend the throne at this time. It is a time for healing and a time for your Majesty to ensure that the kingdom comes together.

“I know that some people can be very stubborn, but I urge you to extend the olive branch to them and I know that it will be well with the Itsekiri people.

“You have a lot of work to do, not just in Itsekiri nation, but also in the entire nation.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, we congratulate you and the Itsekiri people on your successful coronation.

“We know that your reign will truly bring peace and development and I believe the Lord God has prepared you for a time like this and may the presence of God be with you on this throne.”

Guest Speaker, Apostle Tomi Arayomi, said God ordained the king to rule at this time, and God was willing to partner with people who were willing to partner with the spirit of God.

