NNS Beecroft Arrests Four Europe-bound Stowaways, Hands over to NIS

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Personnel of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT, recently arrested four Europe-bound stowaways onboard MT RIVER SHINER vessel at Lagos anchorage.

The arrest was done by NNS BEECROFT patrol team during the routine Harbour patrol when they observed suspicious movements of a wooden boat around the stern part of the vessel and decided to conduct a search.

The four stowaways- Happy Azuka (25 years); Felix Bright (19 years); Osas Kennedy (22 years); and Onyibe Lucky (19 years), were found inside the propeller housing.

The Commander NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Bashir Mohammed, in a signed statement, stated that findings during the interrogation revealed that the stowaways had come from different parts of the country to Lagos state in search for jobs.

The suspects claimed that they lived with a friend at Sagbo Koji community, an island settlement along Sea school channel- Apapa channel on arrival to Lagos.

Additionally, they confessed that it was at Sagbo Koji community they heard about stowaway missions and decided to travel to Europe.

The suspects have been handed over to the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) for further investigation and prosecution.

Commodore Mohammed, whilst commending NNS BEECROFT patrol team their vigilance, advised Nigerians to always follow due process of migration to avoid being sanctioned.

He further reiterated the Chief of Naval Staff’s commitment towards supporting the NIS and other maritime stakeholders in curbing crimes within the maritime domain.

Pic caption: The stowaways

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

