MTN Reassures Nigerians on Long Term Business Relationship

Emma Okonji

MTN Nigeria, yesterday, restarted its commitment to promote long term business that will enhance economic growth of Nigeria.

CEO of MTN Nigeria, Mr. Karl Toriola restated the commitment during the 20th anniversary celebration of MTN operations in Nigeria, which held in Lagos.

According to Toriola, “MTN Nigeria is a Nigerian entity and will continue to do things that will promote the growth of the Nigerian economy, though partnerships and long term value business. As part of the celebration, MTN had initially announced it would give out 20 brand new Honda cars to 20 customers.”

The customers who received the keys to the new cars yesterday, were selected from among MTN customers across the country who bought MTN SIM cards from inception in 2001 and are still with the MTN brand.

Chairman of MTN Board, Dr. Ernest Ndukwe narrated the journey of MTN Nigeria since the rollout of its telecoms services in Nigeria in August 2001, and thanked loyal customers who remained with the brand since inception.

Chief Customer Officer at MTN Nigeria, Ugonwa Nwoye, who featured at a panel session along side the Executive Secretary of MTN Foundation, Odunayo Sanya and the Chief Sales Officer of MTN Nigeria, said MTN decided to honour its customers because they played key roles in the 20 years journey of MTN Nigeria.

“The customer is key to us and we do not take them for granted. As our customer base increases, we also invest in our network to accommodate more customers. We support our customers to ensure that they receive quality service that will keep them active on the network during communication,” Nwoye said

” MTN has established partnerships with Nigerians from all walks of life and we have sustained our customers and partners since 2001.In the area of job creation, MTN has empowered millions of people directly and indirectly, which cut across MTN staff, site engineers, airtime vendors, service providers among others,” the Chief Sales Officer said

According to Sanya, “MTN sets aside one per cent of its profit to fund the MTN Foundation, which has touched many lives and saved several sick people. MTN has equally supported students through its scholarship programne designed for Nigerian students across tertiary institutions of learning.”

The Chief Technical Officer (CTO) at MTN Nigeria, Mr. Mohammed Rufai, while fielding questions from journalists, said MTN would continue to work with state governments and state government agencies to address the issue of Right of Way (RoW) charges, to enable MTN rollout more of its services, including broadband and 5G services.

