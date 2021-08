Lukaku Back with a Bang as Chelsea Defeat Arsenal

PREMIER LEAGUE

Romelu Lukaku scored his first ever Chelsea goal – almost a decade after his debut – as Thomas Tuchel’s team deservedly beat Arsenal.

Lukaku, who was at Chelsea as a teenager, started at the Emirates after his £97.5m signing from Inter Milan and looks to have given the Blues an ominous new dimension.

His hold-up and link-up play caused Arsenal problems all day – and the Belgian duly gave them the lead.

Lukaku was involved in the build-up and then finished the move from close range into an empty net from Reece James’ pass.

James got the second himself as he slammed the ball into the roof of the net from Mason Mount’s pass to make it two wins from two in the league.

Lukaku almost made it 3-0 but his header was tipped onto the bar by Bernd Leno.

Arsenal, missing centre-back Ben White through Covid, have now lost more London derbies in the Premier League this season than last – after just two games. It is only the third time Arsenal have lost their opening two Premier League matches in a season.

Elsewhere, Manchester United failed to build on their opening day demolition of Leeds United as Southampton earned a fully-deserved 1-1 draw at St Mary’s.

Also, Dele Alli scored his first league goal in 17 months and Harry Kane made his long-awaited return from his extended summer break as Tottenham maintained their 100% start to the season with 1-0 win at Wolves.

Alli’s ninth-minute penalty proved enough to separate the sides in a breathless encounter at Molineux.

