LASPARK, Red Bull Partner on Basketball Court Upgrade in Lagos

Segun James

As part of the bid to improve the health and wellbeing of the people of Lagos, the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK), has partnered Red Bull on the renovation and upgrade of the Basketball Court inside the Ndubuisi Kanu Park, Alausa, Ikeja.

Unveiling the newly renovated Basketball Court, the General Manager of LASPARK, Mrs. Adetoun Popoola, expressed gratitude to Red Bull for the rehabilitation work, stressing that the State Government will continue to seek out opportunities for collaboration to promote recreation and beautification in Lagos State.

“The partnership on this project is in line with LASPARK’s mandate to promote beautification, recreation and leisure in Lagos State”, she said.

Popoola highlighted the importance of parks and gardens as safe spaces for members of communities to converge, interact and improve their health and wellness by being active, noting that parks can contribute to lower crime rates in communities.

She added that the partnership also affirms Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to a Healthy and Sustainable Environment in Lagos, stating that LASPARK is open to exploring partnerships and collaborations that will benefit residents of the State.

The General Manager averred that Red Bull’s aim, through the partnership, was to leave a strong and positive legacy behind by working with local communities to upgrade existing playgrounds, courts and community centres.

“The artwork in the basketball court was done by popular urban graffiti artist Osa ‘Seven’ Okunpolor, arguably, one of the most talented and sought-after graffiti artists in Africa; who teamed up with Red Bull on the basketball court upgrade project”, she revealed.

The newly rehabilitated basketball court hosted 16 basketball teams from all over Nigeria, who had made it through the qualifiers for the National Finals of the Red Bull Half Court Competition.

The 3 x 3 basketball tournament holds in more than 20 countries across the world, with the World Final slated for September 2021 in Russia.

