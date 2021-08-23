ipNX Bags Most Innovative Fibre Optics Provider of the Year Award

Nosa Alekhuogie

ipNX, an Information and Communication Technology company, has clinched the most innovative fibre optics provider of the year award at the 17th edition of Titans of Tech Hall Awards, in recognition of its contributions towards boosting the business connectivity and broadband Internet access needs of her customers across the country.

Speaking on the award, Divisional CEO, ipNX Business, Segun Okuneye, said “this award recognition is for the ipNX brand to sustain the quality of service and establish a new bar of operational excellence.”

According to him, “The award is the result of the brand’s efforts and series of strategic investments and deployment of resources across the brand value chain in line with the vision to be the most preferred communications and IT enabler in Africa and beyond. We appreciate this vote of confidence from the general public and industry players and pledge that the ipNX brand will continue to provide desired service offerings and leadership. We dedicate this award to our consumers, especially knowing that they are the only reason for our existence in the marketplace.”

Project Director Tech TV, organizers of the awards, Don Pedro Aganbi, said available intelligence revealed that “ipNX is widely acknowledged as one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing information and communications technology companies, serving a multitude of needs across enterprise, small businesses and residents with innovative, world-class services”.

He further said: “ipNX’s commitment to continually add value to her customers’ operations, strong drive to meet and exceed her customers’ expectations and to always deliver within specified timelines, lends credence to its emerging status as one of the country’s most valuable Broadband and Fibre Optics providers”.

In a related development, ipNX was recognised by Ookla Global SpeedTest Intelligence Report as the fastest and most consistent Fixed Broadband Internet Provider in Nigeria for Q1 and Q2 2021.

