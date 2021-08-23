FG, Friesland Sign MOU to Strengthen Dairy Value Chain

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) and FrieslandCampina WAMCO have signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), aimed at strengthening the nation’s dairy value chain.

The MoU is focused on developing Nigeria’s dairy smallholder farmers across the country towards improving the quality of locally produced milk, boost production and increase the network of milk suppliers in the country.

Disclosing this through a statement signed by Information Officer 11, Mohammed Abdullahi Gana, for the Director of Information, FMARD, Nanono said that the significance of the Dairy Value Chain MoU was to strengthen the smallholder dairy farming business.

Nanono noted that it would help transform the largely nomadic cattle herders to sedentary dairy farmers and also provide the required infrastructure and training in the Dairy Value Chain.

He pointed out that as part of the agreement, ‘’the Ministry will set up crossbreeding centers to produce quality heifers and strengthen the capacity of pastoralists and smallholder dairy farmers to produce and supply raw milk to increase the market share of locally produced milk as well as create employable labour and expansion of investment opportunities for farmers’ prosperity.”

According to him, previous collaboration with the firm on key programmes such as the Center for Nigerian Dutch Dairy Development (CNDDD) and the Value for Dairy Consortium has been pulling together value chain actors with the right support from expert partners.

He lauded the FrieslandCampina WAMCO for its commitment towards carrying out programs and projects aimed at accelerating the pace of development in the Dairy Value Chain in Nigeria.

In his remarks, the Managing Director, FrieslandCampina WAMCO, Mr. Ben Langat, stated that, “the initial MoU established a structure and model for dairy development in Nigeria. It brought to focus the urgent need to put in place the right infrastructure and expertise that will support local milk sourcing in Nigeria’.

“Building on the progress made, the renewal of the MoU will enable both parties to replicate the successes achieved in the past 10 years in Oyo, Ogun, Niger, Osun and Kwara states, in other parts of Nigeria whilst supporting various dairy co-operatives in the country.

“Under the MoU, both parties will provide a networking environment for 30,000 cattle herders and transform dairy farming practices by introducing improved techniques and also providing farmers with extension services to enhance raw milk quality and farm productivity. We will introduce commercial credit to farmers and build confidence between benefiting farmers and financial institutions for viable agri-business.”

