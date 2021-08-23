COVID-19: Obaseki Flags off Second Phase Vaccination Today

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, will today, Monday, August 23, 2021, flag off the second phase coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination exercise to inoculate more Edo citizens against the deadly virus.

The flag-off for the rollout of the vaccines follows the successful delivery of 76,712 doses of COVID-19 vaccines at the weekend. They include 65,016 doses of Moderna and 11,696 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines.

Speaking to journalists, Health Educator, Edo State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (ESPHDA), Mrs. Irene Uabor, charged residents to complement government’s effort at containing the pandemic by coming out and getting vaccinated against the virus.

According to her, “Governor Godwin Obaseki will tomorrow (today), Monday, August 23, 2021, flag-off the second phase vaccination exercise to enable more residents take the vaccines to protect them from COVID-19.

“All is set for the rollout of the vaccines to all communities across the 18 local government areas in the state, as the government is committed to ensuring the health and safety of residents.

“We charge all those, who took the first dose of the vaccine to make themselves available for the booster dose, meant to provide full protection against the virus.

“We are also calling on everyone, who is yet to be vaccinated to come out and get the vaccines as they are safe, free and effective.

“Vaccination is very important in the war against this common enemy of mankind. We charge you to visit the nearest vaccination points in event centers, churches, mosques, banks, markets, private hospitals, parks, schools, primary healthcare centres, government hospitals, among others, to take your shots,” she charged.

Uabor further urged residents not to disregard the state’s preventive protocols against the spread of the deadly virus to avoid infection and achieve total victory over the pandemic.

