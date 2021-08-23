COVID-19: Ekiti Seals Bank, Eateries for Violating Protocols

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

For allegedly violating the COVID-19 protocols, norms and description orders, the Ekiti State COVID-19 Task Force Monitoring and Enforcement Team has sealed two popular eateries and a new generation bank in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital city.

The eateries and the financial house located at Ajilosun and Irona roads were found allegedly violating the rules of the pandemic as stipulated by the state government during the visit of the team to the areas.

The operation, which was led by the Chairman of the COVID-19 Task Force, Dr. Jimlas Ogunsakin, at the weekend, also visited mosques, churches, market places as well business organisations within the state to sensitise them on the need to keep strictly to the pandemic protocols.

Addressing journalists during the operation, Ogunsakin, who is also the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Public Health, said the exercise was a routine one by the taskforce team to engage the communities on the need to prevent residents of the state against the third wave of the pandemic.

The chairman disclosed that the state has recorded 300 fresh cases of the virus within one week, the development he said was posing a great concern to the government and the people of the state.

Lamenting over the situation, Ogunsakin said Ekiti State Government have spent millions of naira on the treatment of COVID-19 patients within the last six months.

According to him, “We will continue the sensitisation to all local government areas in the state and ensure that the people keep to the protocols.

“The government is not happy with the way the pandemic keeps increasing by the day, most especially the third wave.

“The state Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has given a matching order that we should embark on aggressive sensitisation and community engagement on the need to prevent further spread of the pandemic.”

